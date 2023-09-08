Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's world record ahead of India vs Pakistan clash2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Asia Cup 2023: The new record is expected to reignite the comparisons drawn between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs. Pakistan match
Asia Cup 2023: Ahead of another India vs. Pakistan thriller on 10 September, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam received a shot in the arm as he surpassed Virat Kohli and became the fastest player to complete 2,000 runs in One Day International (ODI) format. The development is likely to increase the buzz around comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.