Asia Cup 2023: Ahead of another India vs. Pakistan thriller on 10 September, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam received a shot in the arm as he surpassed Virat Kohli and became the fastest player to complete 2,000 runs in One Day International (ODI) format. The development is likely to increase the buzz around comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament, the first Super 4 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh didn't go very well for Babar Azam as he was dismissed at just 17 runs. But, the Pakistan cricketer made his mark as he became the fastest batsman to cross 2,000 runs in an ODI in just 31 innings.

The earlier record was with Indian star Virat Kohli, who crossed the milestone in 36 innings. South African cricket legend AB de Villiers is in third rank now as he crossed the 2,000-run benchmark in 41 innings.

The development is expected to reignite the comparisons drawn between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs. Pakistan match. Previously, Babar Azam himself put all these comparisons to rest and expressed his respect for the seniors. He accepted that he had learned a lot from Virat Kohli.

“The debate that has been going on should be left to them (fans). I don't want to comment on it. Everybody has their point of view. There should be mutual respect. He's elder to me, and I have been taught to respect our elders, no matter which country they are from," Babar Azam said.

“I have learned a lot from him. I have told in a lot of interviews that in 2019 I talked to him and he helped me a lot. He has been helpful. I can't tell you the details about it. The mutual understanding between all of us players, from all countries -- not just India -- is pretty well," the Pakistan skipper added.

India vs Pakistan match: ACC announces reserve day

India and Pakistan are going to clash on 10 September and this time even the rain gods will not have much impact on the game as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to keep a reserve day for the match in case rain attempts to play the spoilsport again.

As per the ACC release, in case the match gets suspended due to the rains, it will resume from the same point on 11 September. The cricket body also asked the ticket-holders to hold on to their match tickets as the same will remain valid for the reserve day.