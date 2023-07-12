Asia Cup 2023: BCCI's Arun Dhumal reveals venue for marquee India-Pakistan clash2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:08 AM IST
The schedule for Asia Cup 2023 has been finalized, with India and Pakistan set to face off twice before the ODI World Cup match. The Indian team will not visit Pakistan for any of the Asia Cup matches.
With Asia Cup 2023 just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan. The two teams will face off against each other two times in the Asia Cup before meeting again on October 15 for the ODI World Cup match at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.
