Asia Cup 2023: Before India vs Pakistan match, Mohammad Rizwan predicts who'll win, ‘The way to differentiate between…’

 2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 02:11 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 is anticipated to be one of the greatest rivalries in cricket. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan predicts this.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 26, 2023. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)Premium
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 26, 2023. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

In the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023, the spotlight is turning towards the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The cricketing world awaits with bated breath for this encounter, which has often been dubbed as one of the greatest rivalries in the sport.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, has offered insights into the dynamics that could shape the outcome of this high-stakes match. Rizwan emphasized the role of experience as the differentiating factor between a star player and an average one. In his perspective, experience grants a team the ability to handle pressure more effectively, a key attribute in matches of this magnitude.

Also Read: Pakistan surpasses Australia to become No 1 ODI team, announces their Asia Cup 2023 squad

"Our team is good, so is theirs. We both have our strengths and weaknesses as a side. It is a pressure match to be watched by the entire world," said Rizwan to Star Sports, highlighting that both sides possess their own strengths and weaknesses.

"The way to differentiate between a star and a regular player is experience. Both players are playing cricket, but this experience gives the team a benefit as they can handle pressure better. Obviously, the team which handles the pressure better, will get a favourable result," added the Pakistani wicket-keeper who typically opens for his team.

With Pakistan, India and Nepal forming Group A, and Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka constituting Group B, the tournament's structure promises a riveting journey. The hybrid hosting approach, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka sharing the responsibilities, adds an interesting dimension to the tournament.

Also Read: 'What a visual': Pakistani media heaps praises on India, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission | Watch video

As the excitement builds, cricket enthusiasts can't help but anticipate the riveting action that lies ahead. The iconic clash on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka marks the beginning of this thrilling tournament. 

The teams' fortunes will unfold through the group stages and the Super Fours, culminating in a climactic final on September 17 in Colombo, where the top two teams from the Super Fours will vie for glory.

India vs Pakistan ODI history

The historical backdrop of this rivalry is substantial. In a total of 132 One Day Internationals (ODIs) between India and Pakistan, India has secured victory in 55 matches while Pakistan has emerged triumphant in 73. The upcoming Asia Cup encounter will be yet another chapter in this storied history, adding to the intense competition between the cricketing giants.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 02:11 PM IST
