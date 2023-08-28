Asia Cup 2023: Before India vs Pakistan match, Mohammad Rizwan predicts who'll win, ‘The way to differentiate between…’2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 02:11 PM IST
The India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 is anticipated to be one of the greatest rivalries in cricket. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan predicts this.
In the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023, the spotlight is turning towards the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The cricketing world awaits with bated breath for this encounter, which has often been dubbed as one of the greatest rivalries in the sport.