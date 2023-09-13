comScore
Asia Cup 2023: Can Pakistan still qualify for final against India? All scenarios explained
Asia Cup 2023: Can Pakistan still qualify for final against India? All scenarios explained

 1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:39 PM IST Livemint

Indian team reaches Asia Cup 2023 final with a thrilling victory against Sri Lanka. They will face Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final.

Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama (R) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) with Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 9, 2023. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) (AFP)Premium
India reached the final of the Asia Cup 2023 after a thrilling 41-run win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now face either Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the final of this year's Asia Cup. The Asia Cup final will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 17 September.

In a low-scoring encounter, India were bowled out for 213 despite a solid start from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. In reply, Sri Lanka were restricted to 172 thanks to the spin wizardry of Kuldeep Yadav and the swinging deliveries of Jasprit Bumrah.

What do Sri Lanka and Pakistan need to qualify for Asia Cup 2023 Final?

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will meet in a virtual semi-final at the Premadasa Stadium on 14 September. The winner of this match will take on India for the Asia Cup trophy on 17 September.

Sri Lanka have made a poor start to the tournament, but the home conditions should give them an edge over Pakistan in the crucial clash.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are also battling injuries to pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, who picked up niggles against India. As a result of the injuries, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan have been called up by the selectors for the remainder of the tournament.

What happens if the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash is washed out?

In the event of a washout between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Premadasa Stadium, both the sides will be awarded 1 point each for a total of 3 points. However, the team with the better run rate will qualify for the final against India.

Pakistan are currently ranked 3rd in the Asia Cup standings, while Sri Lanka are ranked 2nd due to a better net run rate. Pakistan have a net run-rate of -1.892 while Sri Lanka have a net run-rate of -0.200, meaning that a washout will suit the Lankans better.

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 01:45 PM IST
