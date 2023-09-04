Asia Cup 2023: False rain scare during India versus Nepal match leaves Hardik Pandya in splits | Video2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Rain interrupts India-Nepal Asia Cup match twice, causing false scare and laughter riot for Hardik Pandya. The vice-captain of the Indian men's cricket team was seen laughing his heart out when false rain scare alarmed the umpires on the pitch- not once, but twice.
Asia Cup 2023: India's match against Nepal seemed to be heading for a fate similar to the men in blue's match against Pakistan, which got abandoned due to rains. On Monday, for the India versus Nepal match, rains played spoilsport as it kept interrupting the game more than once. While none of it led to the game getting abandoned, it surely gave Hardik Pandya a laughter riot!
Asia Cup 2023: India Versus Nepal
Rain stopped play for the second time in the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal here on Monday.
Chasing 231, India were 17 for no loss when it started raining heavily.
Earlier, sent into bat, Nepal were 178 for six in 37.5 overs when the heavens opened up first time in the middle of the match. Play resumed after about one hour but no overs were lost.
Opener Aasif Sheikh made 58 off 97 balls, while Kushal Bhurtel scored a 25-ball 38.