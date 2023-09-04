Rain interrupts India-Nepal Asia Cup match twice, causing false scare and laughter riot for Hardik Pandya. The vice-captain of the Indian men's cricket team was seen laughing his heart out when false rain scare alarmed the umpires on the pitch- not once, but twice.

Asia Cup 2023: India's match against Nepal seemed to be heading for a fate similar to the men in blue's match against Pakistan, which got abandoned due to rains. On Monday, for the India versus Nepal match, rains played spoilsport as it kept interrupting the game more than once. While none of it led to the game getting abandoned, it surely gave Hardik Pandya a laughter riot!

While at several intervals, rains stopped the match between India and Nepal, it also did cause a false scare with light drizzle on many occasions on Monday's match.

On Monday, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. During the first half of the match it seemed that the innings was on the verge of interruption on three occasions - first, after the toss, then once the 30th over had concluded, and just before the 35th over was about to be bowled.

Every time, it only drizzled lightly, play was momentarily halted, but it was not long enough to send the players off the field. Notably, this happened twice in the span of four overs, it left everyone in splits.

After Mohammed Siraj bowled the 30th over, a light drizzle began. Play was briefly stopped, and the groundsmen rushed onto the field with covers to protect the pitch. However, before they could reach the pitch, the rain mysteriously disappeared, prompting them to hastily retreat. The Indian players, who hadn't left the field yet, resumed their positions.

In the second instance, just as Ravindra Jadeja was about to bowl the 35th over, light drizzle started again. The Nepal batters scampered towards the dugout, but the Indian players stood their ground.

This time, the break was even shorter than the previous one, as Hardik broke into a hysterical laughter. He burst into laughter, hugged the umpire, and playfully teased him. The stumps were removed briefly but were quickly placed back in position.

See the video here

Asia Cup 2023: India Versus Nepal Rain stopped play for the second time in the Asia Cup match between India and Nepal here on Monday.

Chasing 231, India were 17 for no loss when it started raining heavily.

Earlier, sent into bat, Nepal were 178 for six in 37.5 overs when the heavens opened up first time in the middle of the match. Play resumed after about one hour but no overs were lost.