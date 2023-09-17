India's Men's cricket team pace bowler Mohammed Sira j claimed four wickets in one over to rattle Sri Lanka's batting after a rain-delayed start in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Siraj also became the first Indian bowler to achieve this feat.

Pace bowler Mohammad Siraj took a total of six wickets in the match against Sri Lanka, limiting the Dasun Shanaka led team to a mere fifty runs in 15.2 overs. Siraj also coined the second best figures in Asia Cup. A third accolade was the joint quickest five wicket haul in an ODI match.

Sri Lanka were bowled out in 15.2 overs after they elected to bat first in Colombo, but Siraj wreaked havoc with figures of 6-21, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck first with the wicket of Kusal Perera, caught behind for a duck in the first over and soon Siraj wreaked havoc.

Siraj sent back Pathum Nissanka (2) and then Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) and Charith Aslanka (0) but a hat-trick was averted. He then got Dhananjaya de Silva (4) after one ball.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat against India in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday. Sri Lanka made one change, bringing in Dushan Hemantha in place of Maheesh Theekshana.

For India, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav were back in the playing eleven after being rested for one game, while Washington Sundar came in for injured Axar Patel.

The start of play was delayed by 40 minutes due to rain.

India vs Sri Lanka: First Innings Highlights

Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 17 runs off 34 balls.

Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped took three wickets.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 50 all out in 15.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 17; Mohammed Siraj 6/21, Hardik Pandya 3/3).

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.The