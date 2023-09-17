Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammad Siraj becomes first Indian bowler to take 4 wickets in one over1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 05:21 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj claims four wickets in one over to rattle Sri Lanka's batting in the Asia Cup final.
India's Men's cricket team pace bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets in one over to rattle Sri Lanka's batting after a rain-delayed start in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. Siraj also became the first Indian bowler to achieve this feat.
