Amid the Sri Lankan batting order crippled ahead of Indian pacers, especially Mohammed Siraj – who picked 6 wickets, in the 17th Asia Cup finals at the iconic R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, the lowest score ever recorded was not even 40.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed six Sri Lankan batters in his 6-over spell. The Sri Lankan innings is over in just 15.2 overs and the team is all-out for a total of 50 runs. Hardik Pandya took the three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah picked one and now India needs 51 runs to win Asia Cup 2023.

This is the seventh lowest total ever by any team against opponent in ODIs. Also, this is Sri Lanka's second lowest score ever in ODI history.

As per the ICC statistics, the lowest chasing total in ODI history belongs to Zimbabwe which scored a mere 35 in 18 overs, while playing against Sri Lanka at Harare on 25 April 2004.

The same score target goes to the USA, which was all out against Nepal in 12 overs at Kiritpur on 12 February 2020. The next title goes to Canada which scored 36 in 18.4 overs against Sri Lanka at Paari on 19 February 2003.

The fourth lowest target set by any team goes to Zimbabwe which scored a mere 38 in 15.4 overs, and again against Sri Lanka at Colombo on 8 December 2001.

The fifth lowest ODI target goes to Sri Lanka, which scored 43 in 20.1 overs against South Africa, while playing at Paari on 11 January 2012.

Pakistan too share the same record of scoring 43 runs only in 19.5 overs against West Indies, as they played at Cape Town on 25 February 1993.

In the seventh position, Zimbabwe could hardly manage to score 44 runs in 24.5 overs against Bangladesh at Chattogram on 3 November 2009. Both Canada and Namibia shared the lowest score total of 45 runs while they were playing against England and Australia respectively.

Looking at India's lowest ODI target, the team could hardly manage to score 54 runs against opponent Sri Lanka in 26.3 overs, while playing at Sharjah on 29 October 2000.