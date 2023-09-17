Asia Cup 2023 Final: Sri Lanka batting collapses ahead of India, here's list of lowest score ever recorded1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 04:56 PM IST
The Sri Lankan innings is over in just 15.2 overs and the team is all-out for a total of 50 runs. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed six Sri Lankan batter in his 7-over spell, Hardik Pandya took the three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah picked one.
Amid the Sri Lankan batting order crippled ahead of Indian pacers, especially Mohammed Siraj – who picked 6 wickets, in the 17th Asia Cup finals at the iconic R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, the lowest score ever recorded was not even 40.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message