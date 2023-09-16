Asia Cup 2023 Finals: Big blow for Sri Lanka as Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of India vs Sri Lanka final match1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 05:43 PM IST
During Sri Lanka's match against Pakistan, Maheesh Theekshana was seen struggling with his hamstring and was repeatedly going off the field with the physiotherapist
Defending champions Sri Lanka are going to face Rohit Sharma-led India in the finals of Asia Cup 2023. The two teams have shown nothing but courage during the tournament managing big wins against formidable opponents. While India might want to rework its strategies after the defeat it faced against Bangladesh on Friday, the problems for Sri Lanka seem to be much bigger. Pacer Maheesh Theekshana is not going to play Asia Cup 2023 finals for Sri Lanka due to injuries.