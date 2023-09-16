Defending champions Sri Lanka are going to face Rohit Sharma-led India in the finals of Asia Cup 2023. The two teams have shown nothing but courage during the tournament managing big wins against formidable opponents. While India might want to rework its strategies after the defeat it faced against Bangladesh on Friday, the problems for Sri Lanka seem to be much bigger. Pacer Maheesh Theekshana is not going to play Asia Cup 2023 finals for Sri Lanka due to injuries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Maheesh Theekshana, who strained his right hamstring during the game against Pakistan, will not be available for the finals," said a statement from ACC.

During Sri Lanka's match against Pakistan, Maheesh Theekshana was seen struggling with his hamstring and was repeatedly going off the field with the physiotherapist. The development comes as a big blow for the Sri Lankan bowling attack which was led by Maheesh Theekshana. He is the highest wicket taker for the team in ODI this year with 31 wickets in 15 matches and his absence in the crucial final match can really cost Sri Lanka dearly.

May change ODI World Cup 2023 squad Maheesh Theekshana will be replaced by top-order batsman Sahan Arachchige. The team will now hope that Maheesh Theekshana becomes fit before the ODI World Cup 2023 or else the team has to reconsider its whole strategy ahead of the crucial tournament in India.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play in two warm-up matches, one against Bangladesh on 29 September and another against Afghanistan on 3 October, ahead of their inaugural game against South Africa on 7 October. The team will submit its final squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 by 28 September.

India and Sri Lanka will play the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, rains remain a constant threat on the day of finals.