India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Finals: Rohit Sharma-led Team India stunned the defending champions Asia Cup in the final match of the tournament. It all happened so fast, courtesy of Mohammed Siraj's pace attack that the opponents didn't get the time to realize what was happening with them. Mohammed Siraj petrified Sri Lanka's batting order with his magical spell of 6/21 and many batters will reconsider their skills after today's final. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra expressed excitement over Mohammed Siraj's performance and said he felt bad for Sri Lankans as a supernatural force was unleashed upon them. “I don't think I have EVER before felt my heart weep for our opponents….It's as if we have unleashed a supernatural force upon them…@mdsirajofficial you are a Marvel Avenger…" Anand Mahindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter). In response to Anand Mahindra's post, one user requested him to gift a SUV to Mohammed Siraj and the business tycoon replied positively. “Sir please give him a suv." To which Anand Mahindra replied "Been there, done that…".

Anand Mahindra was talking about the 2021 incident when the Mahindra Group chairman gifted a brand new Thar to Mohammed Siraj after India's Test match win against Australia. Along with Mohammed Siraj, Anand Mahindra gifted cars to Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, and T Natarajan.

Mohammed Siraj dedicates his Player of the Match prize money to the grounds staff

Talking about gifts, apart from bowling magical spell, Mohammed Siraj also won hearts for his gesture for the grounds staff of R Premadasa Stadium Colombo. The pacer decided to dedicate his Player of Match prize money of $5,000 to the grounds staff of the stadium for their exemplary work in the rain-disrupted tournament.

"Have been bowling well for a long time. Was missing the edges earlier. But found them today. The wicket was seaming earlier, but there was swing today. Thought that I would bowl fuller because of the swing. When there's good bonding between fast bowlers, it's helpful for the team. I was thinking it would be great if I could stop the boundary. My best spell. This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them," Mohammed Siraj said in a post-match presentation.