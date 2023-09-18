India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Finals: Rohit Sharma-led India won the Asia Cup and a wave of joy ran through a billion fans of the team. The tournament witnessed some of the major clashes in which India was challenged on different fronts, but our team remained the last one standing. After lifting the trophy, the Indian players also shared some light moments during which Ishan Kishan imitated Virat Kohli's walk. Virat Kohli also responded with the same and the video broke internet.

“Ishan Kishan doing a Virat walk - Virat Kohli with the counter," user named Rohit Juglan said while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, and Mohammed Siraj were standing in a group discussing something when the young Ishan Kishan started walking like Virat Kohli. The other players watched Ishan Kishan laughing as he enacted the gestures usually seen from Virat Kohli.

After Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli also attempted to imitate Ishan Kishan's walking style but he quickly returned. The video which was shot by the people in the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo is being widely shared on social media with fans loving the bonhomie between the players of Team India.

ODI World Cup 2023 preparation

But, after a few light moments, Team India knows that a bigger task still remains and that's the ODI World Cup 2023. Asia Cup win is surely a boost for the Indian team but we know better than everyone else that there is no room for complacency and a similar level of dedication is required from each and every Indian player to bring the ODI World Cup 2023 home.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir had a word of caution for Rohit Sharma and he also cited examples of Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid. “There was never a doubt about Rohit the captain. He won 5 IPL titles. Many didn't even win once. But his real test will come in the next 15 days. You have your best 15-18 players in the dressing room now. If they cannot deliver there will be question marks. After every World Cup, if the captain is unable to deliver then questions will be raised. Virat Kohli faced it. Rahul Dravid faced it in 2007. If India fails to deliver in 2023, then questions will be raised on Rohit's captaincy. But this team has the ability to make the World Cup final," NDTV quoted him saying on Star Sports.