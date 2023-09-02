Hello User
Asia Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan shine; India gives 267 runs for Pakistan to chase

Asia Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan shine; India gives 267 runs for Pakistan to chase

1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 08:08 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • After losing initial wickets, India's Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) took time on the pitch, which resulted in India crossing a 200 runs in 40 overs.

India's Hardik Pandya raises his bat as he celebrates his half-century during their match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Kandy on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

In the ongoing blockbuster match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele in the Asia Cup 2023, India gave Pakistan a target of 267 runs to chase.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first.

Speaking about his team's objective in the tournament, Sharma said, "Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation. We had some time off after the West Indies series. Everyone was up for those drills and challenges in Bangalore. Let's see what we can achieve in this tournament. It's a quality tournament with quality opposition. At the end of the day, we need to see what we can achieve as a team."

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill soon walked to the pavilion after struggling to play the brilliant bowling attack by Pakistani bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

However, Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) took time on the pitch, which resulted in India crossing 200 runs in 40 overs.

For Pakistan, Afridi picked 4 wickets, while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah took 3 wickets each.

Meanwhile, rains have disrupted the play, as both the teams are waiting for the rains to stop.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 08:31 PM IST
