Asia Cup 2023: How can India qualify for the Super Fours after washout against Pakistan?

 1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 08:48 AM IST Livemint

India's first appearance in Asia Cup 2023 washed out due to rain, Pakistan qualifies for Super Fours stage.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Saturday, Sep. 2. AP/PTI(AP09_02_2023_000271A) (AP)Premium
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Saturday, Sep. 2. AP/PTI(AP09_02_2023_000271A) (AP)

India's maiden appearance in the 2023 Asia Cup was washed out by rain on Saturday. India were bowled out for 266 runs, while Pakistan did not face a single bowler as the covers were pulled on the ground due to the downpour.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan matches Virat Kohli, breaks MS Dhoni's record during 82-run knock against arch rivals| Watch Video

During the match, Pakistan's pace factory of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Haris Rauf took four early wickets for 66 runs. However, a 100-run partnership between Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82) helped steady the ship for India, and helped the Indian side get past the 250 run mark.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking 4 wickets for just 35 runs in his 10 overs, while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf also took three wickets each.

Pakistan qualified for the Super Fours stage: 

Both India and Pakistan were awarded one point each after the match at the Pallekele International Stadium was washed out. The result meant that Pakistan qualified for the Super Fours stage of the tournament with 3 points.

Also Read| Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match called off due to rain, here's updated points table of all teams

The Babar Azam-led side had earlier thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in their opening match of the tournament to earn their 2 points.

India's road to the Super Four stage: 

India are in Group A with Nepal and Pakistan, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.

India and Nepal will each play their second Asia Cup match on Monday, with the winner qualifying for the Super Four stage along with Pakistan. However, if there is another washout like on Saturday, India will probably qualify with 2 points.

 

 

Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST
