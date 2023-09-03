Asia Cup 2023: How can India qualify for the Super Fours after washout against Pakistan?1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 08:48 AM IST
India's first appearance in Asia Cup 2023 washed out due to rain, Pakistan qualifies for Super Fours stage.
India's maiden appearance in the 2023 Asia Cup was washed out by rain on Saturday. India were bowled out for 266 runs, while Pakistan did not face a single bowler as the covers were pulled on the ground due to the downpour.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message