Cricket enthusiasts were left disappointed on Saturday when the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match between traditional rivals India and Pakistan had to be abandoned due to persistent rain at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

The match had to be halted after India posted a total of 266 runs when the rain returned. Ishan Kishan performed admirably, notching up a splendid 82 off 81 deliveries, while Hardik Pandya contributed 87 runs off 90 balls. However, fans of Virat Kohli were left somewhat dissatisfied as the star batsman was dismissed quickly for just 4 runs off 7 balls, disappointing those who had hoped to witness him achieve a century.

As a result, a video featuring a Pakistani girl lavishing praise on Virat Kohli has gained widespread attention.

“Virat Kohli is my favorite. I came especially for Virat Kohli,but my heart is broken. I am supporting India and Pakistan. If given a choice between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, I will choose Virat Kohli."

Meanwhile, when a Pakistani fan reacts and asks her to support her own country instead of supporting India, she adds that loving neighbours is not a bad thing.

The match was officially called off due to the rains and both India and Pakistan will be 1 point each.

Meanwhile, Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was not impressed with the new-found on-field bonhomie between arch-rivals India and Pakistan during Saturday's washed-out match. Recalling his playing days, Gambhir advised the players to keep their friendships away from the boundary ropes.

"When you play on the field for your national team, you must leave the friendship outside the boundary ropes. Having a game face is necessary. Friendship should stay outside" Gambhir was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.