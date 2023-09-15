Asia Cup 2023: India overtakes Pakistan on ICC ODI rankings, will become No 1 if….1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Asia Cup 2023: This is not a very great start for Pakistan's ODI team. The team which entered the Asia Cup 2023 with the confidence of the No.1 ODI team in the world rankings is now eliminated from the Asia Cup after Sri Lanka's nail-biting finish and victory by 2 wickets. During the international tournament, Pakistan already lost its ODI No 1 ranking to Australia and now after last night's defeat, they have slipped to third rank and Team India is the new No. 2.