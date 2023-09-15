Asia Cup 2023: This is not a very great start for Pakistan's ODI team. The team which entered the Asia Cup 2023 with the confidence of the No.1 ODI team in the world rankings is now eliminated from the Asia Cup after Sri Lanka's nail-biting finish and victory by 2 wickets. During the international tournament, Pakistan already lost its ODI No 1 ranking to Australia and now after last night's defeat, they have slipped to third rank and Team India is the new No. 2.

India currently holds 116 points in the rankings, while Pakistan has dropped to third place with 115 rating points. At the top, Australia is leading with 118 rating points. In case India wins the Asia Cup 2023, the team will surpass Australia and become the No.1 ODI team.

After Pakistan's exit from Asia Cup 2023, India to set to face the finals against defending Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka. The game is not going to be easy as Sri Lanka's perseverance has impressed everybody in the tournament so far, but we have also seen how confident and fit the Indian team is and that is the reason the Indian team is undefeated in the Asia Cup 2023 so far.

India vs Bangladesh: 5 changes in playing XI

Currently, India is playing the last league stage match against Bangladesh and in today's match, Team Indian entered the field with 5 changes. The team management decided to give an opportunity to benched players. In today's match, Tilak Verma is making his Asia Cup debut. The player has impressed a lot in the IPL and India-West Indies series and despite not finding a place in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad, Tilak Verma has an opportunity to showcase his real potential.

The other players who will be playing today are Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur.