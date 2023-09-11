Asia Cup 2023: India registers their highest-ever ODI total against Pakistan, courtesy Virat Kohli, KL Rahul1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 07:09 PM IST
Indian batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in a rain-marred Super 4 clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup have created many records which also include the highest team total by India against Pakistan. Virat Kohli (122) and K L Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two against Pakistan in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup match.It was India's joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.