Asia Cup 2023: India registers their highest-ever ODI total against Pakistan, courtesy Virat Kohli, KL Rahul

 1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 07:09 PM IST Livemint

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's record-breaking partnership leads India to highest-ever ODI total against Pakistan

India's Virat Kohli (L) and his teammate KL Rahul react after a boundary during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. (AFP)Premium
India's Virat Kohli (L) and his teammate KL Rahul react after a boundary during the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. (AFP)

Indian batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in a rain-marred Super 4 clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup have created many records which also include the highest team total by India against Pakistan. Virat Kohli (122) and K L Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two against Pakistan in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup match.It was India's joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.

It was with the help of  Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's unbeaten 233 runs partnership, that Team India registered their highest-ever ODI total against Pakistan. India resumed on 147-2 in Colombo after rain ended play early on Sunday and pushed the 50-over game into a reserve day set aside by the tournament, which is a precursor to the ODI World Cup.

Rain again delayed the start but no overs were lost and Rahul (111) and Kohli (122 off 94 balls) put on an unbeaten stand of 233 runs to excite Indian fans at a largely empty stadium.

Kohli and Rahul shared an unbeaten 233-run stand off 194 balls after India started the reserve day on 147 for two.

Here are the five highest totals made by India against Pakistan in ODIs

India 356/9 in Visakhapatnam

India 356/2 in Colombo

India 349/7 in Karachi

India 336/5 in Manchester

India 330/4 in Mirpur

Also Read: India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates

Part time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 52 runs in 5.4 overs and was the most expensive bowler for Pakistan.

The highly-rated Pakistan bowling attack lay in tatters and was hamstrung on the day due to absence of their fastest man Haris Rauf, who didn't turn up due to an injury.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, considered to be India's biggest threat was taken to the cleaners by India's top four as he leaked 79 runs in his 10 overs.

Overall, the Pakistani bowlers struggled to contain the opposition batters, who hit 37 boundaries and nine sixes in all.

With Agency Inputs

Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 07:09 PM IST
