Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match called off due to rain, here's updated points table of all teams1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Following the call-off, Pakistan now has 3 points, while India has 1 in Group A. However, Nepal -- which lost to Pakistan in the series opener by 238 runs has zero points.
With umpires officially calling off the high-intensity match between India and Pakistan due to rains, held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy in the Asia Cup 2023 on 2 September, both India and Pakistan have been awarded 1 point each.
