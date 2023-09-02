Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match called off due to rain, here's updated points table of all teams

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match called off due to rain, here's updated points table of all teams

1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:56 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • Following the call-off, Pakistan now has 3 points, while India has 1 in Group A. However, Nepal -- which lost to Pakistan in the series opener by 238 runs has zero points.

Covers seen on the pitch as rain interrupted play during the match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Kandy on Saturday. The match was later called off due to persistent rain. (ANI Photo)

With umpires officially calling off the high-intensity match between India and Pakistan due to rains, held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy in the Asia Cup 2023 on 2 September, both India and Pakistan have been awarded 1 point each.

Following the call-off, Pakistan now has 3 points, while India has 1 in Group A. However, Nepal – which lost to Pakistan in the series opener by 238 runs – has zero points.

Pakistan has qualified for the next stage. India is all set to play with Nepal in the next match on 4 September. If India wins the match against Nepal, it will proceed to the next stage and if the match is also canceled like it happened on 2 September at Pallekele, then Pakistan and India will go through to Super 4s.

In Group B, Sri Lanka is leading the charts after defeating Bangladesh in their previous match with 2 points. On 3 September, Afghanistan will play with Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 3 pm IST onwards.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill soon walked to the pavilion after struggling to play the brilliant bowling attack by Pakistani bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

However, Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) took time on the pitch, which resulted in India crossing 200 runs in 40 overs.

For Pakistan, Afridi picked 4 wickets, while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah took 3 wickets each. With rains disrupting the match till 10 p.m., it was finally called off.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
02 Sep 2023, 10:59 PM IST
