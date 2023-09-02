Asia Cup 2023: Indian batsmen struggle against left-arm pace of Shaheen Afridi. Explained2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 07:29 PM IST
India's struggles against left-arm pacers continue as Shaheen Afridi takes four wickets in Asia Cup clash against Pakistan.
India's struggles against left-arm pacers continued in their high-octane clash against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 at Kandy, with Team India's battters once again being at the receiving end of an onslaught by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who took four wickets. IN the opening spell Shaheen Afridi took the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and in the final spell he took the wickets of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and stopping Team India from imposing a big total in the league encounter in the Asia Cup.