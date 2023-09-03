Ahead of Team India's second match at the Asia Cup 2023, star pacer Jaspirt Bumrah had to fly back to Mumbai due to some personal reasons. The sources revealed that Jasprit Bumrah will be back before the Super 4 matches which are set to begin from 6 September. Jasprit Bumrah's absence ahead of the must-win India vs Nepal match is likely to be filled by another superb pacer Mohammad Shami who was on the bench during the India vs Pakistan match.

The development comes as Jasprit Bumrah recently made his comeback after 10 months as he recovered from serious back injuries. He started practicing at the NCA stadium and even led Team India successfully during the Ireland series.

High chances of rain in India vs Nepal match

In more updates from tomorrow's India vs. Nepal clash, the weather is likely to again create problems for India and Nepal. The match which is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka is under clouds due to high chances of rain.

As per the latest weather report from the area, there are 80% chance of rain during the match hours. The rain possibility is bad news for Nepal who is currently on 0 points and if the India vs Nepal match also gets washed out, Team India will qualify for the Super 4 without even playing one match properly.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI ) is also going to declare the squad for ODI World Cup 2023 soon. As per the sources, Ajit Agarkar-led Men's selection panel has already finalized the names, but the official word is not out yet.

Expected Indian squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.