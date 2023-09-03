comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 3.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.6 4.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.7 1.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.2 1.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,574.85 0.18%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah off to Mumbai ahead of India vs Nepal match, expected to be back by…
Back

Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah off to Mumbai ahead of India vs Nepal match, expected to be back by…

 1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 09:44 PM IST Devesh Kumar ( with inputs from ANI )

Jasprit Bumrah's absence ahead of the must-win India vs Nepal match is likely to be filled by another superb pacer Mohammad Shami who was on the bench during the India vs Pakistan match

Indian cricket team bowler Jasprit Bumrah during a training session ahead of Asia Cup 2023 (PTI)Premium
Indian cricket team bowler Jasprit Bumrah during a training session ahead of Asia Cup 2023 (PTI)

Ahead of Team India's second match at the Asia Cup 2023, star pacer Jaspirt Bumrah had to fly back to Mumbai due to some personal reasons. The sources revealed that Jasprit Bumrah will be back before the Super 4 matches which are set to begin from 6 September. Jasprit Bumrah's absence ahead of the must-win India vs Nepal match is likely to be filled by another superb pacer Mohammad Shami who was on the bench during the India vs Pakistan match.

The development comes as Jasprit Bumrah recently made his comeback after 10 months as he recovered from serious back injuries. He started practicing at the NCA stadium and even led Team India successfully during the Ireland series.

High chances of rain in India vs Nepal match 

In more updates from tomorrow's India vs. Nepal clash, the weather is likely to again create problems for India and Nepal. The match which is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka is under clouds due to high chances of rain.

As per the latest weather report from the area, there are 80% chance of rain during the match hours. The rain possibility is bad news for Nepal who is currently on 0 points and if the India vs Nepal match also gets washed out, Team India will qualify for the Super 4 without even playing one match properly.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI ) is also going to declare the squad for ODI World Cup 2023 soon. As per the sources, Ajit Agarkar-led Men's selection panel has already finalized the names, but the official word is not out yet. 

Expected Indian squad for ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 09:44 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App