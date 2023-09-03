Asia Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah off to Mumbai ahead of India vs Nepal match, expected to be back by…1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Ahead of Team India's second match at the Asia Cup 2023, star pacer Jaspirt Bumrah had to fly back to Mumbai due to some personal reasons. The sources revealed that Jasprit Bumrah will be back before the Super 4 matches which are set to begin from 6 September. Jasprit Bumrah's absence ahead of the must-win India vs Nepal match is likely to be filled by another superb pacer Mohammad Shami who was on the bench during the India vs Pakistan match.