Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul scores sixth ODI century in comeback game against Pakistan
Team India's middle order batsman KL Rahul who is coming after an injury layoff and was included in the team after Shreyas Iyer was dropped from the team with a backspasm. However KL Rahul took the opportunity to score his sixth ODI century in his comeback game against Pakistan.
Earlier, Virat Kohli, on eight, and KL Rahul, on 17, were batting when rain forced the players off on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in a blow for Pakistan, fast bowler Haris Rauf will not bowl "against India as a precautionary measure" due to "discomfort in his right flank," the Pakistan Cricket Board said.