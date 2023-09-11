Team India's middle order batsman KL Rahul who is coming after an injury layoff and was included in the team after Shreyas Iyer was dropped from the team with a backspasm. However KL Rahul took the opportunity to score his sixth ODI century in his comeback game against Pakistan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed his absence at the time of the toss and said, "One forced change, Shreyas Iyer just got a back spasm so KL Rahul comes in for him."

"Forced change", Rohit's words can offer a plethora of meanings depending on one's perspective. Even though, in his absence, Rahul made his much-awaited return to the playing XI, looking sharp and hungry for runs.

With Rahul once again in the mix and Iyer's extent of injury yet to be determined, Dravid's concern about the middle-order setup could once and forever be solved?

Earlier, Virat Kohli, on eight, and KL Rahul, on 17, were batting when rain forced the players off on Sunday.