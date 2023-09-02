Asia Cup 2023: Near-empty stands, lack of buzz for India, Pakistan match raises eyebrows1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 05:55 PM IST
No one can think of several empty spaces in the stands and on the grass banks during an India-Pakistan cricket clash. A cricket match involving India and Pakistan is not just about top-quality cricket, but it is also about roaring fans giving the stadium the atmosphere of a Roman colosseum.