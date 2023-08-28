comScore
Asia's cricket giants India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will get a final chance to size each other up before October's 50-over World Cup when the Asia Cup begins on Wednesday. India and Pakistan could clash as many as three times if they go all the way in the six-nation continental championship. The Asia Cup begins on Wednesday with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the tournament-opener in Multan, but all eyes are fixed on the mega clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosts, a hybrid model agreed after World Cup hosts India refused to tour Pakistan, with the final on September 17 in Colombo.

Babar Azam's Pakistan, who became the world's top-ranked ODI team after last week's 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan, open their campaign at home on Wednesday against Asia Cup debutants Nepal in Multan.

Opening Ceremony of Asia Cup

The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, August 30. It will take place just before the first match. The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcasted live on television in India on Star Sports. The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Venue of Opening Ceremony of Asia Cup

The  Opening Ceremony will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan.

Performers for the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony will have musical performances from artists like AR Rahman and Atif Aslam.

Here is group stage schedule for Asia Cup 2023:

Pakistan vs Nepal, 3:00 PM IST, August 30

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3:00 PM IST, August 31

Pakistan vs India, 3:00 PM IST, September 2

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3:00 PM IST, September 3

India vs Nepal, 3:00 PM IST, September 4

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 3:00 PM IST, September 5

*With Inputs from Agencies

Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 11:02 PM IST
