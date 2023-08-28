Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Timings, where to watch, other detaills1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Asia Cup begins on Wednesday, with India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka sizing each other up before the World Cup.
Asia's cricket giants India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will get a final chance to size each other up before October's 50-over World Cup when the Asia Cup begins on Wednesday. India and Pakistan could clash as many as three times if they go all the way in the six-nation continental championship. The Asia Cup begins on Wednesday with Pakistan taking on Nepal in the tournament-opener in Multan, but all eyes are fixed on the mega clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.