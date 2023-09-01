Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announced playing XI against India, here's list of trophy winners1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 10:15 PM IST
India have won the series for the maximum times (1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018), followed by Sri Lanka (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022) and then Pakistan (2000, 2012).
Amid the ongoing Asia Cup taking place and India all set to play the arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium near Sri Lanka's Kandy on September 2, experts are predicting their favorite teams to win the series.
