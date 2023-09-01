Amid the ongoing Asia Cup taking place and India all set to play the arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium near Sri Lanka's Kandy on September 2, experts are predicting their favorite teams to win the series.

Looking at the data, India has won the series for the maximum times (1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018), followed by Sri Lanka (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022) and then Pakistan (2000, 2012).

Apart from this, India has been the runner-up in the series 3 times, Sri Lanka 5 times, Pakistan 3 times, and Bangladesh thrice.

The Winner of the Asia Cup 2022 was decided on 11 September 2022, when Sri Lanka and Pakistan played the final match, in which Sri Lanka became the winner by defeating Pakistan by 23 runs.

Conducted over a gap of two years by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Asia Cup was played in 1984 in UAE and India was the winner of this tournament, while Sri Lanka was the runner-up.

The current 16th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between 30 August to 17 September 2023.

India vs. Pakistan:

Pakistan has announced their playing XI against India in the Asia Cup 2023 match, to be held on 2 September.

Pakistan Playing XI:

Babar Azam (c), Shahdab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf

However, India has yet to reveal its playing XI for the match.

Here's India's squad for the series:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur