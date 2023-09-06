Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super 4 match

1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 10:07 PM IST Agencies

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in Asia Cup match, chasing down a target of 193 with ease.

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

Asked to bowl, Pakistan shot out Bangladesh for a paltry 193 and then overwhelmed the target in 38.4 overs in hand.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh batters struggled against the Pakistan bowlers but half-centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim (64) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (53) provided them some respite.

Haris Rauf (4/19) and Naseem Shah (3/34) were the main wicket takers for Pakistan.

Chasing a small target, Imam-ul-Haq's 78 and Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 63 helped Pakistan romp home in 39.3 overs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 193 all out in 38.4 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 64, Shakib Al Hasan 53; Haris Rauf 4/19, Naseem Shah 3/34).

Pakistan: 194 for 3 in 39.3 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 78, Mohammad Rizwan 63 not out; Taskin Ahmed 1/32).

06 Sep 2023, 10:07 PM IST
