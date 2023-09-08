Asia Cup 2023: Reserve day confirmed for India vs Pakistan match in case it rains on 10 September. Check here1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Reserve day for India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2023 in case of adverse weather.
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday announced the inclusion of a reserve day for the highly anticipated Super Four stage match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The encounter is scheduled to take place on September 10 at the iconic R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.