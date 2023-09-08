The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday announced the inclusion of a reserve day for the highly anticipated Super Four stage match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The encounter is scheduled to take place on September 10 at the iconic R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

According to ACC's statement, in the event of adverse weather conditions interrupting play during the India-Pakistan game, the match will resume on September 11 from the point at which it was suspended. This decision aims to ensure that cricket fans do not miss out on this thrilling clash between two cricketing giants.

Furthermore, ticket-holders are strongly advised to retain their match tickets, as they will remain valid and can be used for entry on the reserve day.

Notably, this marks a departure from the previous protocol, where only the Asia Cup final had a reserve day. The India vs. Pakistan fixture has been granted this exception due to its immense significance in the cricketing world.

The group stage match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain, with both teams sharing one point each. India were bundled out at 266 in 48.5 overs with Hardik Pandya's 87 and Ishan Kishan's 82 helping the team post a decent target. However, rain played spoilsport and the match was called off without Pakistan facing a single ball.

With rains also forecast in Colombo for the next week, the PCB, the official hosts of the tournament, were on board with plans to move the Colombo matches to Hambantota, but eventually, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) sent a mail to the stakeholders stating that the matches would be played in Colombo as originally scheduled, according to ESPNcricinfo.