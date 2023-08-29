Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to surpass Sachin Tendulkar to become highest Indian run scorer1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 08:47 AM IST
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli aim to surpass Sachin Tendulkar as the highest run scorer in the Asia Cup.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be eyeing to get past none other than Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run scorer from India in the Asia Cup. While Rohit is much closer to Sachin in terms of total runs in the tournament, King Kohli always tends to pleasantly surprise his fans. Let’s have a look at the top run scorers in the Asia Cup.