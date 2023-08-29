comScore
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be eyeing to get past none other than Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run scorer from India in the Asia Cup. While Rohit is much closer to Sachin in terms of total runs in the tournament, King Kohli always tends to pleasantly surprise his fans. Let’s have a look at the top run scorers in the Asia Cup.

Sanath Jayasuriya

Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya stands tall as the leading run-scorer in Asia Cup history. His scintillating strokeplay earned him 1,220 runs from 25 matches, at an impressive average of 53.04. Boasting a strike rate of 102.52, Jayasuriya showcased his dominance, including six centuries and three half-centuries.

Sangakkara and Tendulkar

Kumar Sangakkara's elegance and Sachin Tendulkar's masterclass are etched in cricketing lore. Sangakkara's 1,075 runs from 24 matches, accompanied by an average of 48.86 and a highest score of 121 against Bangladesh in 2008, underlined his class. Tendulkar's iconic presence yielded 971 runs from 23 matches, with two centuries and seven half-centuries.

Also Read: Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar hits out at Rohit Sharma, says he ‘panics’

Shoaib Malik and Rohit Sharma

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik's blistering 786 runs from 17 matches, with an astonishing strike rate of 90.65 and a highest score of 143 against India in 2004, showcased his prowess. India's modern-day cricketing luminary, Rohit Sharma, notched up 745 runs from 22 matches, featuring a highest score of 111* against Pakistan in 2018.

Rahim, Jayawardene and Dhoni

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim displayed his mettle with 699 runs from 21 matches, including a memorable 144 against Sri Lanka in 2018. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and India's MS Dhoni also left their mark with 674 and 648 runs, respectively.

Also Read: Shadab Khan falls prey to social media gaffe, reacts on 'Kohli will take care of Pakistan pacers' Agarkar jibe

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is far behind Rohit Sharma, the only active player other than Mushfiqur Rahim in the Top-10 list. Kohli is at the 12th spot with 613 runs to his name. He is 358 runs behind Tendulkar. While it seems a little high even for Kohli, you never know what Virat is capable of. In 2012, he achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 183 runs against Pakistan, surpassing the prior record of 144 runs set by Younis Khan in 2004.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 08:47 AM IST
