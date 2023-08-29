Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be eyeing to get past none other than Sachin Tendulkar, the highest run scorer from India in the Asia Cup. While Rohit is much closer to Sachin in terms of total runs in the tournament, King Kohli always tends to pleasantly surprise his fans. Let’s have a look at the top run scorers in the Asia Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya stands tall as the leading run-scorer in Asia Cup history. His scintillating strokeplay earned him 1,220 runs from 25 matches, at an impressive average of 53.04. Boasting a strike rate of 102.52, Jayasuriya showcased his dominance, including six centuries and three half-centuries.

Sangakkara and Tendulkar Kumar Sangakkara's elegance and Sachin Tendulkar's masterclass are etched in cricketing lore. Sangakkara's 1,075 runs from 24 matches, accompanied by an average of 48.86 and a highest score of 121 against Bangladesh in 2008, underlined his class. Tendulkar's iconic presence yielded 971 runs from 23 matches, with two centuries and seven half-centuries.

Shoaib Malik and Rohit Sharma Pakistan's Shoaib Malik's blistering 786 runs from 17 matches, with an astonishing strike rate of 90.65 and a highest score of 143 against India in 2004, showcased his prowess. India's modern-day cricketing luminary, Rohit Sharma, notched up 745 runs from 22 matches, featuring a highest score of 111* against Pakistan in 2018.

Rahim, Jayawardene and Dhoni Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim displayed his mettle with 699 runs from 21 matches, including a memorable 144 against Sri Lanka in 2018. Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and India's MS Dhoni also left their mark with 674 and 648 runs, respectively.