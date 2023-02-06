Asia Cup 2023 row: Now PCB wants its ODI World Cup matches taken out of India
- The following decision was taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at Saturday’s Asian Cricket Council (ACC) board meeting.
For the ODI World Cup scheduled in October-November, Pakistan on 5 February said that it will not travel to India if the Indian cricket team does not go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup scheduled in September.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×