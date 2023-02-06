Asia Cup 2023 row: Now PCB wants its ODI World Cup matches taken out of India

On Saturday, the ACC, whose chairman is BCCI secretary Jay Shah, issued a statement of there being “a constructive dialogue" on the Asia Cup. However, there was no consensus on the proposal to relocate the tournament to a neutral venue. “If that is how one wants to proceed, even Pakistan’s matches during the ODI World Cup in India should be moved to neutral venues. Both are multi-nation events," a PCB official said.

