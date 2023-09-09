Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Asia Cup 2023: Samarawickrama, Theekshana help Sri Lanka to beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

Asia Cup 2023: Samarawickrama, Theekshana help Sri Lanka to beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 11:04 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • Earlier, batting first Sri Lanka scored 257 runs after losing 9 wickets in the Asia Cup 2023's first Super 4 match in Colombo.

Sri Lankan team members celebrate the dismissal of Bangladeshes' Taskin Ahmed during the Asia Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Defending champions of Asia Cup, Sri Lanka on 9 September defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in the first Super Four match, played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 257 runs after losing 9 wickets in the Asia Cup 2023, all thanks to a brilliant knock by Sadeera Samarawickrama who scored 93 runs in 72 balls. Opener Pathum Nissanka (40) and Kusal Mendis (50) also contributed to the squad.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud proved to be the most successful bowlers, picking up 3 wickets, while Shoriful Islam took 2 wickets.

Chasing a target of 258 runs, Bangladesh openers seemed to struggle and lost early wickets. Its openers Mohammad Naim (21) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (28) did face the Sri Lankan pacers but failed to speed up the run rate.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: 'We have the edge', says Pakistan's Babar Azam ahead of clash with India on Sunday

Both of them were sent to the pavilion by Dasun Shanaka. While Litton Das (15) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (3) were disappointed, Towhid Hridoy (82) stood firm and gave some hope to the Bangladeshi fans.

However, in the 43.2 over, he was LBW by Maheesh Theekshana and after that, the downfall of the Bangladesh team's batting order began. By the end of 48.1 overs, the whole Bangladesh team was wrapped up by the Sri Lankan bowlers, as they could only score 236 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka, and Matheesha Pathirana clicked three wickets each, while Dunith Wellalage picked one.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the iconic R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo is all set to witness the blockbuster match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Both the teams are meeting in the series for the second time, as in the group stage, they had to settle with one point after the match was abandoned due to rain.

With a 90% chance of heavy rainfall predicted for 10 September, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has found itself in hot water after announcing a reserve day exclusively for the India-Pakistan Super Four match.

The ACC stated that if rain interferes, the match will continue from where it left off on the reserve day. However, the decision to allocate a reserve day only for this particular match has raised eyebrows.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 09 Sep 2023, 11:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.