Asia Cup 2023 schedule out: India vs Pakistan match on 2 September
- The final of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 17 September
The schedule of Asia Cup 2023 was released on Wednesday with high-voltage India vs Pakistan faceoff set for 2 September at at Kandy in Sri Lanka. In the inaugural match, Pakistan will take on Nepal in Pakistan's Multan. The final of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 17 September.
