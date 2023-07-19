Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Asia Cup 2023 schedule out: India vs Pakistan match on 2 September

Asia Cup 2023 schedule out: India vs Pakistan match on 2 September

1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:22 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • The final of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 17 September

India vs Pakistan

The schedule of Asia Cup 2023 was released on Wednesday with high-voltage India vs Pakistan faceoff set for 2 September at at Kandy in Sri Lanka. In the inaugural match, Pakistan will take on Nepal in Pakistan's Multan. The final of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 17 September.

The schedule of Asia Cup 2023 was released on Wednesday with high-voltage India vs Pakistan faceoff set for 2 September at at Kandy in Sri Lanka. In the inaugural match, Pakistan will take on Nepal in Pakistan's Multan. The final of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 17 September.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 07:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.