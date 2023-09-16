Asia Cup 2023: Shahid Afridi slams Pakistan management after elimination, cites India's preparation for World Cup1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 02:46 PM IST
As Pakistan goes back to the deliberations ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, former skipper Shahid Afridi has some tough words to share
Asia Cup 2023 has not been a smooth ride for Pakistan. After some initial victories, the Babar Azam-led side faced a massive defeat against Rohit Sharma-led India and finally, Sri Lankan batters dashed all hopes for Pakistan in a do-or-die match. As the team goes back to the deliberations ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has some tough words to share.