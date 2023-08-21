Asia Cup 2023 squad: Ajit Agarkar calls Shikhar Dhawan ‘terrific’ player while disclosing preferred openers2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Asia Cup 2023 squad: Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection panel on Monday announced the Team India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. In the Asia Cup 2023 squad, many young players are included and some names surprised the cricket fans. The fans of Shikhar Dhawan raised the issue of his exclusion and questioned the Indian cricket administration over his absence. Ajit Agarkar said that the preferred openers for Team India are Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan.