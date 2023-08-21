Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma speaks on no. 4 slot dilemma, says ‘want to give all players a chance’1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Asia Cup 2023 squad: Rohit Sharma said the discussions around one particular position should stop as every position is key and no single position can ensure victories or defeats in matches
Asia Cup 2023 squad: Team India is set to play the Asia Cup 2023 with Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection panel finalizing the squad for the crucial tournament. With the declaration of the squad, skipper Rohit Sharma also answered the buzzing question about the number 4 batting position in the team. Rohit Sharma said the discussions around one particular position should stop as every position is key and no single position can ensure victories or defeats in matches.