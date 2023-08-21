Asia Cup 2023 squad: Team India is set to play the Asia Cup 2023 with Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection panel finalizing the squad for the crucial tournament. With the declaration of the squad, skipper Rohit Sharma also answered the buzzing question about the number 4 batting position in the team. Rohit Sharma said the discussions around one particular position should stop as every position is key and no single position can ensure victories or defeats in matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is not about just one position...all positions are important. We have had injuries along the lines and that is the reason we needed to manage that load. We need to figure out what combination suits us. Want to give all players a chance," skipper Rohit Sharma said in a press conference after the declaration of the Asia Cup 2023 squad.

Asia Cup 2023 squad saw a return of crucial players like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul who have ample experience of batting at number 4. The return of two players with young batters like Tilak Verma and Ishan Kishan will provide Team India with good options and allow the team to try different combinations.

KL Rahul is yet not completely fit to play as per the reports and even Ajit Agarkar mentioned his fitness levels during the press conference. “I wouldn't be aware if they were fit and then broke down. Bumrah and Prasidh worked hard and they look good now. Shreyas is fit, Rahul's report might be released by the BCCI. It is a niggle, nothing to do with the injury he had. You can only follow what the medical people say and those are the top ones at the NCA," the selection panel chairman said.

Team India squad for Asia Cup 2023 Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna