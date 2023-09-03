Asia Cup 2023: Venue for Final and Super-4 matches likely to be shifted from Colombo

With Colombo witnessing heavy rains in last few days, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is planning to change the venue for the Super Four matches of the Asia Cup

The venue for the Asia Cup 2023 Final and Super-4 matches is likely to be shifted from Colombo to Pallekele due to the threat of rain.

In that context, the ACC is currently engaged in a discussion with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and tournament host Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the possible change of venue.

Sri Lanka Cricket said three venues are under consideration Pallekele, Dambulla and Hambantota.

The six participating teams have also been intimated about the possible change in venue.

Pallekele is currently hosting the Asia Cup league matches, but the possibility of rain in this hill town is also on the higher side.

Dambulla is about 70 kilometers from Pallekele, and the chances of rain are much less in the former city.

However, a SLC official said the Rangiri International Cricket Stadium at Dambulla might not be ready to host so many matches at a short notice.

The weather in Hambantota is predicted to be the brightest in Sri Lanka at this moment, and the ACC is keenly evaluating the readiness of Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium to host the Asia Cup matches.

The ACC has another couple of days to take a final call, considering the Colombo leg starts only on September 9, but the Sri Lankan board did not want to leave the event to the mercy of elements.

It may be recalled that Sri Lanka has been drafted in as the Asia Cup co-host after the hybrid model proposed by then PCB chief Najam Sethi.