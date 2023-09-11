Virat Kohli Monday became the fastest batsman to score 13000 runs in One Day internationals. The former India captain broke the record of none other than Sachin Tendulkar, who set the record way back in 2004 in Rawalpindi against Pakistan

Kohli achieved the feat against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In the third ball of the 48th over, Kohli tapped the ball to the off side off Shaheen Shah Afridi to get to the three-figure score. Kohli achieved his 13000 runs in his 267th innings of his ODI career.

The former India captain is only two hundreds away from Tendulkar's tally of centuries in the 50-over format of international cricket.

Kohli came to bat after Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma took India off to a flying start. His 122 run against Pakistan allowed India to score a mammoth 356/2, with KL Rahul striking a century himself, the 6th of his ODI career. Kohli and Rahul added an unbeaten 233 runs for the third wicket, the highest ever in Asia Cup history for any wicket.