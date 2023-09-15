Asia Cup 2023: India is playing against Bangladesh in the last league match of Asia Cup 2023. As the team has already qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 finals and today's match was relatively low stakes game, skipper Rohit Sharma decided to give rest to regular players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and give chance to Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Shami instead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The young players enjoyed the opportunity and similarly, the senior players enjoyed the role of the support staff like waterboy. Virat Kohli was seen in his waterboy avatar on Friday and was seen carrying drinks for his teammates. The videos of his epic run towards the team are going viral on social media with people expressing love to its joyous side. No doubt, several meme handles got their fuel and used Virat Kohli's pictures has videos for some hilarious jokes.

Here are some jokes doing round on social media {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People on social media praised Virat Kohli for the gesture and his humility while doing the job. Some even commented how he is the richest waterboy in the world with 258 million followers on Instagram.

India vs Bangladesh Team India started great with the ball today with Shardul Thakur leading the Indian team's attack with Mohammed Shami. Both bowlers took some early wickets to put pressure on Bangladesh batters but skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy played a valuable innings to take their team to a fightable score of 265.