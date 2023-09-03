Before heavy rain marred one of the most anticipated match of cricket, fans got to enjoy a tough fight between India and Pakistan on Saturday.

After taking the important wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shaheen Afridi emerged as the top performer for Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023. The Pakistan team, led by Babar Azam, showed a spectacular performance against India and left their opponent batsmen struggling to perform well.

The overcast conditions at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was extremely favourable for their style of bowling and it costed team India their most precious wickets, ie of Rohit and Virat Kohli.

The match, that was marred by rainfall, also gave us some precious moments of cricketers. In one such moment, cricketer Virat Kohli was caught on the camera with his stunned reaction after Rohit Sharma was beaten by a delivery from Shaheen.

At the last ball of the fifth over, Shaheen's bowling managed to surpass Rohit's defense.