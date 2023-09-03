comScore
Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Shaheen Afridi's bowling against Rohit Sharma. Watch


Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Shaheen Afridi's bowling against Rohit Sharma. Watch

 1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST Livemint

Shaheen Afridi shines as Pakistan defeats India in Asia Cup 2023 match.

India's Virat Kohli (L) shakes hands with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) (AFP)Premium
India's Virat Kohli (L) shakes hands with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on September 2, 2023. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) (AFP)

Before heavy rain marred one of the most anticipated match of cricket, fans got to enjoy a tough fight between India and Pakistan on Saturday.

After taking the important wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shaheen Afridi emerged as the top performer for Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023. The Pakistan team, led by Babar Azam, showed a spectacular performance against India and left their opponent batsmen struggling to perform well.

The overcast conditions at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was extremely favourable for their style of bowling and it costed team India their most precious wickets, ie of Rohit and Virat Kohli.

The match, that was marred by rainfall, also gave us some precious moments of cricketers. In one such moment, cricketer Virat Kohli was caught on the camera with his stunned reaction after Rohit Sharma was beaten by a delivery from Shaheen.

At the last ball of the fifth over, Shaheen's bowling managed to surpass Rohit's defense.

Soon after Shaheen Afridi's delivery, Virat Kohli was left stunned. The video of his reaction has gone viral on the internet, and receiving huge applaud from netizens.

"Highlight of the Day: First Afridi sets Rohit Sharma with two outswingers followed by Kohli's reaction then an inswinger, Kohli comes out Shaheen sets him too," tweeted one user.

"This Virat Kohli reaction to Shaheen Afridi's delivery to Rohit Sharma is priceless 👀 Shaheen set Rohit up beautifully by bowling those outswingers and then brought the ball back in 🔥It is worth noting that Virat Kohli also failed to score well in the match," tweeted another user.

Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 09:18 AM IST
