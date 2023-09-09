Asia Cup 2023: 'We have the edge', says Pakistan's Babar Azam ahead of clash with India on Sunday1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 09:09 PM IST
On 10 September, skipper Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will face Rohit Sharma-led India at the iconic R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.
Ahead of the Super Four blockbuster clash in the ongoing 17th edition of Asia Cup 2023 between the two titans -- India and Pakistan, Babar Azam on 9 September said his side will have an edge over the arch-rival team, citing a better bowling line-up ready to win matches and tournaments.