Ahead of the Super Four blockbuster clash in the ongoing 17th edition of Asia Cup 2023 between the two titans -- India and Pakistan, Babar Azam on 9 September said his side will have an edge over the arch-rival team, citing a better bowling line-up ready to win matches and tournaments.

On 10 September, skipper Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will face Rohit Sharma-led India at the iconic R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Earlier the 2 September Group match was abandoned due to rain, where India while batting first made 266 runs in 48.5 overs.

Apart from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, no batter could stand the pace attack of Pakistan. The match was officially called off due to the rains and both India and Pakistan will be 1 point each.

Now, with both India and Pakistan thorough to the Super 4, the extravaganza is building again among the fans and excitement is at another level.

So to build more tempo, Babar made a strong statement ahead of the blockbuster match.

"You can say we have the edge, as we have played back-to-back cricket here (in Sri Lanka) and in Pakistan," AFP quoted Azam told reporters during the press conference.

"It has been two-and-a-half months in Sri Lanka including the Test series, Lanka Premier League, Afghanistan series, and now the Asia Cup. So you can say it will be an advantage (for us)."

Rain issue: With a 90% chance of heavy rainfall predicted for 10 September, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has found itself in hot water after announcing a reserve day exclusively for the India-Pakistan Super Four match.