Asia Cup 2023: What happens if India vs Pakistan match is washed out? Here's details
Asia Cup 2023: What happens if India vs Pakistan match is washed out? Here's details

 1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 06:46 PM IST Livemint

As per meteorological department prediction, there is a 67 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 per cent chance of rain in the evening, when the two giant teams clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium near Sri Lanka's Kandy on September 2.

Anticipating a surge in travel for India vs Pakistan match, airfare to the host city is witnessing a spike
Anticipating a surge in travel for India vs Pakistan match, airfare to the host city is witnessing a spike (Shutterstock) (HT_PRINT)

Amid the chances of the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 on 2 September getting washed out, there is a sense of disappointment among the cricket fans.

As per meteorological department prediction, there is a 67 percent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 percent chance of rain in the evening, when the two giant teams clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium near Sri Lanka's Kandy on September 2.

With the rains playing a possibility of a washout, the much-awaited India vs. Pakistan match is most likely to end in a tie.

ALSO READ: No India vs. Pakistan on September 2? Asia Cup 2023 match may get canceled; here’s why

According to the rules set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), if the match is abandoned or doesn't start due to adverse weather conditions, the points get segregated equally between the two teams, which means both India and Pakistan will receive one point each.

On the contrary, as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, both teams must play at least 20 overs for the result to be valid. In case the team batting second cannot receive its full quota of overs, the score of the team batting first is multiplied by the percentage factor for the number of overs to be bowled to the team batting second.

The fixture says, India and Pakistan will face each other at 3 PM IST in the the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium near Sri Lanka's Kandy on September 2, which will also be live-streamed on Hotstar.

Here's the squads:

Team India squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Virat Kohli Ishan Kishan, K.L. Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur

Team Pakistan squad

Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Usama Mir.

Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 06:47 PM IST
