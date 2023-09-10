Asia Cup 2023: Rain interrupts India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup for the second time, reserve day added for match

For the second time in a row, rain has played spoilsport in India-Pakistan's Asia Cup Super Four clash on Sunday at Colombo's R.Premadasa Stadium.

India, given a flying start by the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, were sitting pretty at 147 for the loss of 2 wickets when the heavens intervened. As per the official broadcasters the cutoff time for a 20-over game is 10:36 pm.

What if the rain washes out India vs Pakistan match today? The organisers have added a reserve day for this India-Pakistan clash. If the match can't be completed today, it will resume tomorrow. Organisers have slipped in a last-minute reserve day for the match -- the only game to get the advantage in the Super Fours -- after the previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

The weather has been a subject of intense debate through the Sri Lanka leg of Asia Cup. Rain is expected in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the tournament.

Read Also: India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates The ACC said in a statement said,"A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4's match between Pakistan and India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo."

However, before the teams were forced back to the dressing rooms, Rohit and Shubman put on a show smacking the Pakistani bowlers to all corners in a whirlwind partnership of 121 runs.

The ground staff were prepared and they immediately rushed in when the umpires signalled. As the rain got heavier, they received some impromptu assistance from Zaman. He assisted them in bringing the covers onto the pitch.

Shaheen Shaf Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed a wicket each to send both batters to the dugout. Shadab got the better of Rohit (56) with a soft dismissal, while Gill (58) failed to judge the pace of the ball and mistimed his shot in the next over. The ball went straight into the hands of Agha Salman.

Virat Kohli (8)* and KL Rahul (17)* were steering India innings before rain interrupted the engaging clash. India are 147/2 in 24.1 overs.