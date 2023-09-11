Pakistan's speedster Haris Rauf will not bowl anymore in the game today against India which has started today after rain-induced disruption. The pacer who will be missing in action has bowled five overs and gave away 27 runs without taking any wicket.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board it said,"Fast bowler Haris Rauf will not be bowling any further in the Asia Cup Super 4 match against India as a precautionary measure. He felt a little discomfort in his right flank during the match yesterday and was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He remains under the observation of the team’s medical panel." Read Also: India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates

Meanwhile, Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel said," He (Haris Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night. He had a scan and it revealed some inflammation. With the World Cup round the corner, it is precautionary and we'll have to use the other boys to fill the overs. About yesterday's bowling, I felt that we weren't on the money from the get go, and that's why we were hit for a few runs."

India will resume their batting against Pakistan on Monday's reserve day of the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup despite a delayed start due to rain in Colombo.

Only 24.1 overs were possible on Sunday when the arch-rivals met for the second time in the 50-over tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup.

India will restart on 147-2 at 4:40 pm local time (1110 GMT) at Sri Lanka's R. Premadasa Stadium.

Virat Kohli, on eight, and KL Rahul, on 17, were batting when rain forced the players off on Sunday.

Heavy showers on Monday afternoon kept the players indoors and the entire ground covered before staff worked tirelessly to get the field ready for play after the rain stopped.

More rain is predicted in the evening and the teams will share points if the match is washed out.

The extra day was a last-minute addition to the Super Four clash -- the only game to get the advantage other than the final -- after a previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out in Pallekele.

*With Agency Inputs