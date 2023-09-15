Asia Cup 2023: Why Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka even when both teams scored 252. Explained1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 05:46 PM IST
The fans kept wondering why one run was reduced from Pakistan's total score of 252, which became the winning target for Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka stunned the Pakistan cricket team by defeating them by 2 wickets which cleared the way for the elimination of Pakistan and defending champions Sri Lanka find themselves once again in the Asia Cup finals. The rain disrupted the match was a thriller with no clarity on where the game may go till the last ball. But, one confusion remained on everyone's mind about why Sri Lanka was declared as a winner even as they made the same runs as Pakistan.