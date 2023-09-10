Asia Cup 2023: Why Shreyas Iyer not playing India vs Pakistan match, netizens react2 min read 10 Sep 2023, 03:26 PM IST
India's Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Asia Cup match against Pakistan due to back spasm. K L Rahul replaces him.
India batsman Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the marquee Asia Cup match against Pakistan due to a back spasm. Shreyas Iyer had made a comeback from a back surgery in India's Asia Cup opener on September 2. It was his first competitive game in close to six months.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Sunday.
Pakistan are playing an unchanged side while India made two changes to the playing XI.
In a forced change, batter KL Rahul returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is down with back spasm, while Jasprit Bumrah is back to lead the pace attack. He replaced Mohammed Shami.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.