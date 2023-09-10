India's Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Asia Cup match against Pakistan due to back spasm. K L Rahul replaces him.

India batsman Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the marquee Asia Cup match against Pakistan due to a back spasm. Shreyas Iyer had made a comeback from a back surgery in India's Asia Cup opener on September 2. It was his first competitive game in close to six months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Shreyas Iyer had a back spasm during warm-up today," read a BCCI update today.

Iyer's unavailability allowed India to accommodate a fit again K L Rahul, who last played in the IPL before undergoing a thigh surgery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both Iyer and Rahul have also been named in India's World Cup squad but questions marks remain over their match fitness as they are back after a long injury lay-off.

Rohit Sharma after winning the toss said,"Looking to bat first. There will be a challenge upfront, but the way we guys batted last time around gives us confidence. Every game is important for us, but one thing at a time to focus on. (On rain delays) That's the nature of the sport, it gave us good time to prepare and now we'll look to play well. Two changes - Bumrah is back and one forced change, Shreyas Iyer just got a back spasm so KL Rahul comes in for him.

Meanwhile, netizens reacted in their own unique way after squad of Team India was announced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user wrote on social media X(Formerly Twitter) Behind the scenes of KL Rahul's selection.

Another user wrote, "Shreyas Iyer hearing the news of his back spasm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another User wrote,#ShreyasIyer to the team management for back spasm injury before the match."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan are playing an unchanged side while India made two changes to the playing XI.

In a forced change, batter KL Rahul returned to the Indian team after a long injury layoff in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is down with back spasm, while Jasprit Bumrah is back to lead the pace attack. He replaced Mohammed Shami.

Teams: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.